Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial accounts for 1.5% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $39,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,458. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

