Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 10,144 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 76.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. 142,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,971. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

