Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 579,338 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,338 shares during the period. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III comprises about 0.7% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 4.37% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVSC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,073. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

