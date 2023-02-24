Taconic Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,702 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NRAC stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,520. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.