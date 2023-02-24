Taconic Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

MSDA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,031. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

MSD Acquisition Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

