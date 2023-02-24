Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Post Holdings Partnering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 4,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Trading Up 0.3 %

Post Holdings Partnering stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,149. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Post Holdings Partnering Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

