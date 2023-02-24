Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 637,353 Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) by 424.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,353 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 772,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 228,415 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

