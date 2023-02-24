Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 420,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 925.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 0.9 %

EQT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. 1,373,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.