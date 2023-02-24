Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,079 shares during the period. Valaris comprises 1.6% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Valaris worth $52,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,207,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,068,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of VAL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.06. 79,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,203. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

