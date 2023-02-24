Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

TCMD opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $289.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.21. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $625,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

