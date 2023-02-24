Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338,639 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

