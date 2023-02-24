Talkspace, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talkspace in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Talkspace Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.