Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

