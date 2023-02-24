Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 3.6 %

TGB opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

