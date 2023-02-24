Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 3.6 %
TGB opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
