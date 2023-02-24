Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as high as C$2.24. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 362,618 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.76.

The stock has a market cap of C$618.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

