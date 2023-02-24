TD Securities Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.71.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.53. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$55.99.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

