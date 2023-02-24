TD Securities Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$75.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASGTF remained flat at $40.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

