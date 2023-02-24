TD Securities Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

