TD Securities Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to C$17.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 11,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.