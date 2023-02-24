Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tejon Ranch in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the real estate development and agribusiness company will earn $0.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.
TRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Tejon Ranch Trading Up 1.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 707.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,718 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.