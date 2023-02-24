TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the period. TELA Bio accounts for about 2.0% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 244.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,367 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,973,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 47.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Stock Up 2.4 %

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 4,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.06. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.