Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.75–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.75)-($1.25) EPS.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,209,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,602. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,581,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
