Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.75–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.75)-($1.25) EPS.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,209,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,602. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,581,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

