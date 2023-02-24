Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $291.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.39. The company had a trading volume of 204,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,257. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.