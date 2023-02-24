Tennant’s (TNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.
Tennant Price Performance
TNC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. 16,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant
About Tennant
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tennant (TNC)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.