Tennant’s (TNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

TNC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. 16,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

