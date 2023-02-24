Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George Sells 5,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

