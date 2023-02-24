TerraClassicUSD Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $263.52 million and $39.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00079598 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056305 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009934 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027091 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001954 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,825,349 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,014,322 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
