Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 298 ($3.59).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Trading Down 0.1 %

TSCO opened at GBX 249 ($3.00) on Monday. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.64 ($3.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.38. The company has a market capitalization of £18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

Insider Activity

About Tesco

In related news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($45,158.96). Insiders purchased a total of 15,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,463 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.