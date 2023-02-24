Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $190.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,627,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $446,828,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

