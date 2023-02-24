Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 919,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,129. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.