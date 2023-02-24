Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CEO Scott C. Donnelly Sells 222,319 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.74. 1,060,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,390. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

