The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 4.1 %

BA traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

