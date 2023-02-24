The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $7.47 on Friday, reaching $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,617. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

