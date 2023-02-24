The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of CAKE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

