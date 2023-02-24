The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Holdings Decreased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Chemours Trading Down 1.1 %

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

