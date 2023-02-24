The Debt Box Price Reaches $22.40 (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $22.40 or 0.00093518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

