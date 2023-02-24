The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.39.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.