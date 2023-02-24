The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,050 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.64) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.44) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.19) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.45) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 996.82 ($12.00).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 840 ($10.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company has a market cap of £840.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,709.68, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.90. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,967 ($23.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 714.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 681.08.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.