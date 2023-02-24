The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($56.38) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €52.17 ($55.50) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.80. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12 month high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

