The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.00 million-$70.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.72 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

