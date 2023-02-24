The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lessened by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Home Depot by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 45,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,066,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,301,000 after buying an additional 77,729 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.06.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.