The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $92,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times Increases Dividend

NYT opened at $39.57 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

