The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Zacks Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $129,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

