The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 291.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.56. 206,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,822. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $143.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

