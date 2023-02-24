The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading 4.5% Higher

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290.55 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.49). Approximately 19,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 57,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 437 ($5.26) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £92.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,611.11 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Paul Latham bought 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,879.43 ($11,897.19). 33.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

