The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
St. Joe Price Performance
NYSE JOE opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.