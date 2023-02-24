The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.