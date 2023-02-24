The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 6.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $47,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 378,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.