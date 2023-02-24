The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,608 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $91,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $66.23. 260,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

