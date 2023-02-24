Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 1.5%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24). 45,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.30 ($0.24).

Third Point Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

