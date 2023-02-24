Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,333 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Itron Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
Institutional Trading of Itron
About Itron
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.