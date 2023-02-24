Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,333 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Itron Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Itron

About Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

