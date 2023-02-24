Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading Down 8.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

TWMIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. It focuses on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. The firm also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of NGL throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

